Yet another monolith has appeared on a beach in England
Monday, 7 December 2020 (
40 minutes ago) Another day, another monolith to send the internet into a spin.
This time, one of these perplexing, shiny metal objects has washed up (or, rather, been artfully planted) on the shores of the Isle of Wight, UK.
Yes, the destination everyone at your primary school went on their summer holidays (if you grew up in England) is ...
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Large Waves Swallow SUV Stuck on Beach
Occurred on September 4, 2020 / Cornwall, England, UKInfo from Licensor: "My friend and I had been partying at Schooners bar on the beachfront the night before. We had gone back to my van to sleep and..
Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 01:07 Published on November 3, 2020
Surfers catch large waves from ex-Hurricane Epsilon in Cornwall, UK
Ex-Hurricane Epsilon arrives in Britain, bringing massive waves to Cornwall, southwestern England.The video from Wednesday morning (October 28) shows surfers riding waves at Fistral Beach in Newquay.
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:27 Published on October 28, 2020