The best dating apps for lesbians who haven't found love on TikTok yet Friday, 11 December 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Online dating as a lesbian, for the most part, still involves having to deal with straight people.



The heteronormative weirdness got so alienating that [INS: lesbians began turning to TikTok :INS] as a means of meeting other single lesbians — turns out, it's a damn good matchmaker.



But it's unrealistic to expect a social... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Most Americans agree dating will never be the same again after 2020



Six in 10 Americans believe the COVID-19 pandemic has permanently changed the dating game, according to new research. The survey of 2,000 Americans revealed 63% believe dating will be forever altered.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:59 Published on November 11, 2020

