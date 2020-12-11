Global  
 

The best dating apps for lesbians who haven't found love on TikTok yet

Mashable Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Online dating as a lesbian, for the most part, still involves having to deal with straight people.

The heteronormative weirdness got so alienating that [INS: lesbians began turning to TikTok :INS] as a means of meeting other single lesbians — turns out, it's a damn good matchmaker.

But it's unrealistic to expect a social...
