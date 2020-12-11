The best dating apps for lesbians who haven't found love on TikTok yet
Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Online dating as a lesbian, for the most part, still involves having to deal with straight people.
The heteronormative weirdness got so alienating that [INS: lesbians began turning to TikTok :INS] as a means of meeting other single lesbians — turns out, it's a damn good matchmaker.
But it's unrealistic to expect a social...
Online dating as a lesbian, for the most part, still involves having to deal with straight people.
The heteronormative weirdness got so alienating that [INS: lesbians began turning to TikTok :INS] as a means of meeting other single lesbians — turns out, it's a damn good matchmaker.
But it's unrealistic to expect a social...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources