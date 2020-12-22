Global  
 

The first 'Coming 2 America' trailer brings the king back to Queens

Mashable Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, and James Earl Jones are back in royal fashion for the first Coming 2 America trailer. 

Where the first movie focused on Prince Akeem traveling to Queens to find a queen, the trailer reveals the sequel's new plot — King Akeem returning to Queens to find the son and heir he never knew he had. It...
