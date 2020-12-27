Let's talk about that deliciously dramatic 'Bridgerton' finale Sunday, 27 December 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

The horny holiday treat of Bridgerton is upon us, and this author has thoughts on that finale.



After a highly eventful debutante season in London, the families of Bridgerton are going back into hibernation (I assume this is what Regency-era socialites do during the winter months), but not without a fresh crop of scandals and... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

