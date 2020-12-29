Japan’s Solution to Space Junk: Wooden Satellites
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
WebProNews
Japan’s Solution to Space Junk: Wooden Satellites
Japan is working to address the growing issue of space junk, with plans to launch satellites made of wood.
Japan’s Solution to Space Junk: Wooden Satellites
Matt Milano
WebProNews
Japan’s Solution to Space Junk: Wooden Satellites
Japan is working to address the growing issue of space junk, with plans to launch satellites made of wood.
Japan’s Solution to Space Junk: Wooden Satellites
Matt Milano
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources