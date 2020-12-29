Japan’s Solution to Space Junk: Wooden Satellites

Global  
 

Tuesday, 29 December 2020
Japan is working to address the growing issue of space junk, with plans to launch satellites made of wood.

Japan is developing wooden satellites to send into orbit by 2023 in an effort to cut down on space junk

 Space junk is becoming a growing concern amongst experts, who say it poses an environmental hazard - especially if it burns up on re-entry.
