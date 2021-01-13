Telegram grew its active user base by 110% in India last year

While Telegram might be gaining a lot of users this year due to WhatsApp’s controversial privacy policy update, the app was already impressive growth in 2020 in India. According to analytics firm App Annie, Telegram’s monthly active users increased by 110% — in a 600 million internet user market —and made it the fastest growing social app in the country. WhatsApp was second in the growth list, followed by Instagram and short video apps MX Takatak and Moj. Both these apps launched last year following TikTok’s ban in the country. This means Telegram starts the year with an impressive foothold…



