Ring the Vatican bells, Apple might get rid of Touch Bar from the MacBook Pro

Hallelujah, it’s finally happening. Apple might finally get rid of the dreadful Touch Bar from MacBook Pros this year. As noted by 9to5Mac, renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that the company will replace the touch panel with physical buttons in its upcoming devices. Plus, it’s also planning to bring back IO ports and the Magsafe method of charging. This is wonderful news as the Touchbar has been a useless and hated accessory. My colleague Callum dedicated a whole piece to how Touch Bar ruined his life, and as he eloquently put it, “The MacBook Touch Bar fucking sucks.” [Read: How Netflix shapes…



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: MacBook,MacBook Pro,Apple