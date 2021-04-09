Watch a cyborg monkey play Pong with its mind, thanks to Elon Musk’s Neuralink

Elon Musk hopes to put computer chips in our brains that will enable “human-AI symbiosis.” But for now, he’s focused on making monkeys play video games. Musk’s Neuralink startup posted a video today of a primate playing Pong with its mind. The nine-year-old macaque, called Pager, has a Neuralink implanted in his brain. Pager was first trained to play Pong with a joystick in return for a banana smoothie reward. As he played, his neural activity was captured by a 1,024 electrode device, called the N1 Link. This data was transmitted to a decoder that mapped Pager’s neural patterns to his joystick movements.…



