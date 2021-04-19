The UK is considering creating a ‘Britcoin’ to repair Broken Britain

The UK has joined the list of countries considering the creation of a central bank digital currency (CBDC). Chancellor Rishi Sunak today announced a new task force that will explore the value of a CBDC, which would be issued by the Bank of England and used by households and businesses. It would exist alongside cash and bank deposits, rather than replace them. Sunak (jokingly?) suggested the digital currency could be called “Britcoin.” Urgh. Britcoin? #UKFW21 https://t.co/Slk5lwUvrV — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) April 19, 2021 In a statement, the Bank of England said the task force will assess the objectives, use cases, opportunities,…



