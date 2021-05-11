England will launch its digital vaccine passport next week

People in England will be able to use the National Health Service app as a vaccine passport from Monday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed today. The digital certificates will be available from May 17, the same day that the country lifts its ban on non-essential travel. Holidaymakers who don’t have a smartphone will be able to request a paper version by calling the NHS helpline on 119. “The certification, being able to show that you’ve had a jab, is going to be necessary for people to be able to travel,” Hancock told Sky News. “So, we want to make sure…



This story continues at The Next Web