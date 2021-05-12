Instagram can now display your pronouns directly on your profile

Instagram is adding a new field in your profile to display your pronouns if you wish. Until now, you could only ever key them somewhere into your bio, or include them in your display name. The company said that this feature is rolling out for users in a few countries without specifying which ones. If it’s available in your region, you’ll be able to add pronounce by heading to Edit Profile > Pronouns. You can choose up to four pronouns to write in the field. [Read: This dude drove an EV from the Netherlands to New Zealand — here are his 3 top…



