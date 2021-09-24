TikTok’s algorithm is helping ‘psychics’ exploit Gabby Petito’s death

Opportunistic, predatory human beings claiming to be ‘psychics’ have taken their scams to TikTok in order to exploit the tragic murder of Gabby Petito. And the algorithm’s giving them a boost. File under: Absolutely disgusting. Up front: 22-year old Gabby Petito, a travel influencer, recently went missing. Their case reached the public spotlight due to scrutiny over another person’s involvement and is currently an ongoing homicide investigation. As is usually the case in high-profile homicide investigations, so-called ‘psychics’ have come out of the woodwork to try and capitalize on human trauma and make a few bucks peddling their millennia-old scam.…



This story continues at The Next Web