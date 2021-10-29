NASA’s Juno mission reveals the depth and structure of Jupiter’s colorful bands and shrinking red spot

NASA’s Juno mission reveals the depth and structure of Jupiter’s colorful bands and shrinking red spot

The Next Web

Published

NASA’s Juno mission, the solar-powered robotic explorer of Jupiter, has completed its five-year prime mission to reveal the inner workings of the solar system’s biggest planet. Since 2016, the spacecraft has flown within a few thousand kilometers of Jupiter’s colorful cloud tops every 53 days, using a carefully selected array of instruments to peer deeper into the planet than ever before. The most recent findings from these measurements have now been published in a series of papers, revealing the three-dimensional structure of Jupiter’s weather systems – including its famous Great Red Spot, a centuries-old storm big enough to swallow the…

This story continues at The Next Web

Or just read more coverage about: NASA

Full Article