Elon Musk wasn’t actually asking for your opinion on his $5B Tesla stock sale

The world almost turned upside down when over the weekend, Elon Musk asked on Twitter if he should sell 10% of his stake in Tesla. Given his previous antics, it’s not unprecedented for the billionaire to ask random folks on a social network about sensitive financial advice. Musk eventually sold almost 3% of his shares — 4.5 million stocks worth almost $5 billion — over the next few days. This sale led everyone to believe that he indeed heard the Twitterati and made the decision. Crazy, right? But as the Wall Street Journal’s Newley Purnell notes, Musk’s sale was pre-planned…



