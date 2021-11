Porsche's Taycan lineup is getting long.



On Tuesday, the company announced two new electric supercars, the Porsche Taycan GTS and the Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo.



This brings the total number of cars in the range to ten. Here they all are: Taycan, Taycan 4 Cross Turismo, Taycan 4S, Taycan 4S Cross Turismo, Taycan...