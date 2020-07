Afternoon briefs: TRO lifted against Mary Trump publisher; Jeffrey Epstein associate arrested Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

*Appeals court lifts TRO against Mary Trump publisher*



A New York appeals court on Wednesday lifted a temporary restraining order that blocked Simon & Schuster… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this Juchter van Bergen Quast Afternoon briefs: TRO lifted against Mary Trump publisher; Jeffrey Epstein associate arrested https://t.co/61K4XjOsVT 32 minutes ago ABA Journal Afternoon briefs: TRO lifted against Mary Trump publisher; Jeffrey Epstein associate arrested.… https://t.co/OYHg9L62wU 35 minutes ago