New Jersey Supreme Court To Rule On Law Authorizing $10B In Debt



New Jersey's Supreme Court is scheduled to issue an opinion Wednesday on whether a new state law letting the governor borrow nearly $10 billion to shore up the budget can stand. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:27 Published 1 day ago

Judge Rules E. Jean Carroll Can Get Trump's DNA As Part Of Defamation Lawsuit



President Donald Trump won't be able to delay proceedings in a defamation lawsuit filed against him by E. Jean Carroll. The move by a New York state Supreme Court judge on Thursday allows the longtime.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:41 Published 5 days ago