'1917' movie review: A do-not-miss fare directed by Sam Mendes

Zee News Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
The premise of '1917' is sweet, simple and straightforward. Two young soldiers are given the task of sneaking through enemy line in order to deliver a message to the commander of another unit, which will, in turn save thousands of lives if the message is received in time.
‘1917’ movie review: Digging deep into the trenches, dazzling with each step

Sam Mendes’ film dazzles with its craft while underlining the human dimension of war
Hindu

