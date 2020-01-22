Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Meghan's latest Instagram post comes amid uncertainty surrounding Sussex Royal brand

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Meghan's latest Instagram post comes amid uncertainty surrounding Sussex Royal brandIt's business as usual on the Sussex Royal Instagram page despite uncertainty surrounding whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be able to keep their brand following their split from the royal family.On Wednesday, the couple...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Buzz60 - Published < > Embed
News video: Prince William and Prince Harry are Now Instagram Equals

Prince William and Prince Harry are Now Instagram Equals 01:04

 Kensington Royal has long been the top account when it comes to followers, but now the Sussex Royal account is an equal. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Harry and Meghan's 'Sussex Royal' Trademark Challenged [Video]Harry and Meghan's 'Sussex Royal' Trademark Challenged

Objections have been filed against The Duke and Duchess of Sussex trademarking the name “Sussex Royal.” Buzz60’s TC Newman has the details on how Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s plans may be..

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:22Published

Oprah Winfrey entirely supportive of Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal exit [Video]Oprah Winfrey entirely supportive of Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal exit

Oprah Winfrey has urged critics of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex to keep their opinions to themselves.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: Will they be able to continue using the Sussex Royal brand?

Critics argue the couple should not be able to refer to themselves as 'royal' at all
Independent Also reported by •BBC NewsAceShowbizPinkNewsJust Jared

Meghan Markle highlights her charity work prior to meeting Prince Harry on Sussex Royal Instagram

Meghan Markle is reminding fans that she began humanitarian work before she even met Prince Harry and became a royal.
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.