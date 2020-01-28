Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > China announces 304 deaths, 14,380 total cases in outbreak of new virus as more countries impose travel restrictions

China announces 304 deaths, 14,380 total cases in outbreak of new virus as more countries impose travel restrictions

Newsday Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
China announces 304 deaths, 14,380 total cases in outbreak of new virus as more countries impose travel restrictions
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Published < > Embed
News video: Rep. Diana DeGette Meets With Health Officials About Coronavirus

Rep. Diana DeGette Meets With Health Officials About Coronavirus 02:40

 China has counted 170 deaths from a new virus and more countries have reported infections.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world [Video]Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world

As the UK confirmed its third coronavirus case, we take a look at the confirmed cases and deaths from the disease around the world.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published

Death Toll Climbs As Coronavirus Outbreak Ramps Up [Video]Death Toll Climbs As Coronavirus Outbreak Ramps Up

The death toll and number of people infected by the deadly coronavirus continues to grow. The infection rate shows no signs of slowing despite severe quarantine and population control methods. Two..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

US advises against travel to China; virus declared emergency

The U.S. has advised against all travel to China after the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of a new virus that has spread to more than a dozen...
Newsday Also reported by •Denver PostSeattlePI.comWorldNews

Coronavirus Live Updates: Death Toll Surpasses 100; More Than 4,000 Infected

The total known cases of a mysterious new virus spreading across China increased nearly 60 percent overnight from 2,835 to 4,515.
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.