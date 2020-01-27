Kate Middleton and Prince William have 'relaxed royal rules' since Megxit, body language expert says

Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Kate Middleton and Prince William usually avoid public displays of their love for each other, but Megxit has changed the way the pair interact. A body language expert Judi James says the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been noticeably... Kate Middleton and Prince William usually avoid public displays of their love for each other, but Megxit has changed the way the pair interact. A body language expert Judi James says the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been noticeably... 👓 View full article

