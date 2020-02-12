Zoran B It’s a sad thing and My condolences to Greta’s family, but—how is that an international news item?! https://t.co/imkKL3kEBy 5 minutes ago Travel Blog Greta Thunberg′s grandfather, veteran Swedish actor Olof Thunberg dies | News | DW https://t.co/DTizK3mV6X https://t.co/zkFWQmigLl 16 minutes ago Facebook.com/groups/4575411 be uncensored scotl Greta Thunberg's grandfather, veteran Swedish actor Olof Thunberg dies https://t.co/up3GEUoZQJ 4 hours ago John Silk RT @dwnews: Olof Thunberg was an actor and director, with a career spanning over 75 years. https://t.co/4GgBFFrypd 10 hours ago EUwatch The climate activist's grandfather was an actor, voice artist and director, with a career that spann...… https://t.co/5HijlUOGnx 10 hours ago Gordon Arnold Greta Thunberg's late grandfather was an actor, voice artist & director with a lengthy career.… https://t.co/t32G8Bx8LY 10 hours ago DW News Olof Thunberg was an actor and director, with a career spanning over 75 years. https://t.co/4GgBFFrypd 10 hours ago MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Greta Thunberg's grandfather, veteran Swedish actor Olof Thunberg dies: The climate activist's… https://t.co/Q7uPpkgqQC 10 hours ago