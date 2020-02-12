Global  

Greta Thunberg's grandfather, veteran Swedish actor Olof Thunberg dies

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
The climate activist's grandfather was an actor, voice artist and director, with a career that spanned over 75 years. Greta was in the UK at the time, where she met Malala Yousafzai.
