Tribal leader: Work to build border wall hurts sacred land

Newsday Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
A Native American leader from ArizonaÂ has told federal lawmakers about the pain his tribe feels about government officials blasting through land they consider sacred to build part of the U.S.-Mexico border wall
Native American burial sites are being blown up for Trump's wall [Video]Native American burial sites are being blown up for Trump's wall

ARIZONA — Trump is blowing up Native American burial sites to build his wall. The Washington Post reports that construction crews have begun controlled blasting within Arizona's Organ Pipe Cactus..

Congressman Raul Grijalva speaks on blasting Tohono O'odham sacred Monument hill [Video]Congressman Raul Grijalva speaks on blasting Tohono O'odham sacred Monument hill

There is concern the new 30-foot border wall is threatening sacred burial sites in Monument hill at Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument.

'Desecration': Trump border wall causes sacred hundred-year-old cacti to be chopped down

The tribal leaders of the Tohono O'odham Nation, whose history dates to before the USA and Mexico existed, live on both sides of the border
Independent

