Tribal leader: Work to build border wall hurts sacred land

A Native American leader from ArizonaÂ has told federal lawmakers about the pain his tribe feels about government officials blasting through land they consider sacred to build part of the U.S.-Mexico border wall



Independent 6 hours ago



