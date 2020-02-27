Pet dog 'tests positive' for coronavirus in Hong Kong
Friday, 28 February 2020 () A pet dog belonging to a coronavirus patient in Hong Kong has tested "weak positive" for Covid-19, the city's government announced on Friday.The positive test result, however, could be a result of contact with the owner's bodily...
Disney is shuttering its theme parks in Japan as the coronavirus outbreak continues to rip through the country. Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea will shut down on Saturday and stay closed through March..
Hopefully, this man living in one of China's "coffin houses" doesn't suffer from claustrophobia. As the Wuhan coronavirus spreads, Simon Wong, a Hong Kong resident, is just one of the many people whose..
The number of new coronavirus cases in South Korea crossed 2,000, and those in Italy 500. Japan is closing schools to limit the spread of the outbreak. New cases... Bangkok Post Also reported by •Khaleej Times