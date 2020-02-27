Global  

Pet dog 'tests positive' for coronavirus in Hong Kong

New Zealand Herald Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
A pet dog belonging to a coronavirus patient in Hong Kong has tested "weak positive" for Covid-19, the city's government announced on Friday.The positive test result, however, could be a result of contact with the owner's bodily...
