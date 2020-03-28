Bob Dylan baffles the world again Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Bob Dylan has surprised and baffled the music world by releasing his first original song in eight years, a mysterious 17-minute meditation on the assassination of John F Kennedy. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Torben LUND Bob Dylan baffles the world again https://t.co/ixAp0NJU7w via @bangkokpostnews. The greatest songwriter, I think. 42 minutes ago เซรามิก Bob Dylan baffles the world again via @BangkokPostNews https://t.co/XRWzdEfZKJ 1 hour ago