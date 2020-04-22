Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > Video shows thief stole van Gogh painting with sledgehammer

Video shows thief stole van Gogh painting with sledgehammer

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — All it took was a few sturdy swings with a sledgehammer and a prized painting by Vincent van Gogh was gone.

A Dutch crime-busting television show has aired security camera footage showing how an art thief smashed his way through reinforced glass doors at a museum in the early hours of March 30. He later hurried out through the museum gift shop with a Vincent van Gogh painting tucked under his right arm and the sledgehammer in his left hand.

Police hope that publicizing the images will help them track down the thief who stole Van Gogh’s “The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring 1884” from the Singer Laren Museum while it was shut down due to coronavirus containment measures.

Nobody has been arrested in the theft and the painting, which was on loan from another Dutch museum when it was stolen, is still missing.

Police withheld other footage from inside the museum in Laren, a town east of Amsterdam, to protect their investigation. They also did not air video from outside the museum of the thief leaving.

More than 40 new tips streamed in from the public as a result of the show, police spokesman Joost Lanshage said Wednesday, adding that it's not clear if the thief acted alone. Police are also seeking information about a white van shown on footage driving past the museum.

The 25-by-57-centimeter (10-by-22-inch) oil-on-paper painting shows a person standing in a garden surrounded by trees with a church tower in the background.

“It looks like they very deliberately targeted this one Van Gogh painting,” another police spokeswoman, Maren Wonder, told the Opsporing Verzocht show in the Tuesday night broadcast.

The artwork dates to a time when the artist had moved back to his family in a rural area of the Netherlands and painted the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Jacala63

🇨🇦 Sandra ER RN🇨🇦STAY HOME Video shows thief stole van Gogh painting with sledgehammer - ABC News - https://t.co/RXFDf19MFH via @ABC 56 seconds ago

trumpetworld

Trumpet & Brass News Video shows thief stole van Gogh painting with sledgehammer - KATV https://t.co/urYuqYE62z https://t.co/AKtpLI1TT6 10 minutes ago

PennLive

PennLive.com Video shows thief stole van Gogh painting with sledgehammer https://t.co/qkCBCUkl1J 11 minutes ago

vevecurl

Veronica Thief stole prized Vincent van Gogh painting with a sledgehammer, video shows https://t.co/fVuEcG5cUi via @nbcnews 15 minutes ago

PatriotNews

The Patriot-News Video shows thief stole van Gogh painting with sledgehammer https://t.co/9DAAHhmluD 16 minutes ago

LasVegas_NV_USA

Las Vegas News Video shows thief stole van Gogh painting with sledgehammer https://t.co/1wazJtudb7 https://t.co/nY3x5WAjoe 24 minutes ago

lacunalingua

𝑀𝒾𝓈𝑔𝒾𝓋𝒾𝓃𝑔𝓈 RT @NewsHour: All it took was a few sturdy swings with a sledgehammer and a prized painting by Vincent van Gogh was gone. (via @NewsHourArt… 31 minutes ago

kaylanthegoob

Kaylan RT @NBCNews: Thief steals a prized Vincent van Gogh painting from Amsterdam's Singer Laren Museum while it was shut down due to the coronav… 32 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.