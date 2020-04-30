Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > The Latest: Russian Prime Minister says he tested positive

The Latest: Russian Prime Minister says he tested positive

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

TOP OF THE HOUR:

— Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin says he has tested positive and has told President Vladimir Putin he will self-isolate.

— Prime Minister Johnson: U.K. “past the peak” and “on a downward slope” in coronavirus outbreak.

— Germany, Portugal, Czech Republic set to start to loosen coronavirus restrictions.

— Turkey sending protective gear, equipment to help Palestinians.

___

MOSCOW — Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin says he has tested positive for the new coronavirus and has told President Vladimir Putin he will self-isolate.

First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov will temporarily perform Mishustin’s duties.

Mishustin, 54 was named prime minister in January.

Also, the mayor of Moscow says he doesn’t think the Russian capital is close to overcoming the spread of coronavirus.

Moscow accounts for half of Russia’s reported 106,000 infections and on Thursday recorded nearly 3,100 new cases.

“We’re not even at the midpoint, in my opinion; at best we have passed a quarter of this way,” Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said. Moscow quickly built one hospital to handle coronavirus cases and Sobyanin said the need for more could be filled by establishing treatment facilities at shopping malls, sports venues or the sprawling Stalin-era VDNKh exhibition complex.

___

LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the U.K. is “past the peak” and “on a downward slope” in its coronavirus outbreak.

In his first news conference in more than a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: UK PM Boris Johnson warns of risking second coronavirus wave

UK PM Boris Johnson warns of risking second coronavirus wave 02:34

 UK PM returns to work after severe case of coronavirus amid pressure as deaths rise and restrictions strangle economy.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Boris Johnson Remains in Hospital for Coronavirus [Video]

Boris Johnson Remains in Hospital for Coronavirus

Boris Johnson Remains in Hospital for Coronavirus The British Prime Minister was admitted into a London hospital on Sunday. He had announced testing positive for coronavirus via a video message on..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:59Published
Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus 6 April 2020 [Video]

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus 6 April 2020

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been hospitalised for 10 days, the US has the most cases currently worldwide. A tiger at a New York zoo became the first wild animal to test positive for coronavirus..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 03:31Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Morning Digest: TN records highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases, Russian Prime Minister tests positive, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day
Hindu Also reported by •NewsdaySeattlePI.comSeattle TimesJapan TodayThe AgePRAVDANew Zealand HeraldTIME

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin says he tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Thursday that he has tested positive for the new coronavirus, becoming the highest-ranking Russian official known...
Zee News Also reported by •SBSTIMEFrance 24

You Might Like


Tweets about this