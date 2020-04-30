The Latest: Russian Prime Minister says he tested positive

Thursday, 30 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

— Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin says he has tested positive and has told President Vladimir Putin he will self-isolate.



— Prime Minister Johnson: U.K. “past the peak” and “on a downward slope” in coronavirus outbreak.



— Germany, Portugal, Czech Republic set to start to loosen coronavirus restrictions.



— Turkey sending protective gear, equipment to help Palestinians.



MOSCOW — Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin says he has tested positive for the new coronavirus and has told President Vladimir Putin he will self-isolate.



First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov will temporarily perform Mishustin’s duties.



Mishustin, 54 was named prime minister in January.



Also, the mayor of Moscow says he doesn’t think the Russian capital is close to overcoming the spread of coronavirus.



Moscow accounts for half of Russia’s reported 106,000 infections and on Thursday recorded nearly 3,100 new cases.



“We’re not even at the midpoint, in my opinion; at best we have passed a quarter of this way,” Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said. Moscow quickly built one hospital to handle coronavirus cases and Sobyanin said the need for more could be filled by establishing treatment facilities at shopping malls, sports venues or the sprawling Stalin-era VDNKh exhibition complex.



LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the U.K. is “past the peak” and “on a downward slope” in its coronavirus outbreak.



