Top Australian doctor urges Pete Evans to seek help if needed after sharing virus conspiracy Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The president of the Royal Australian College of GPs, Dr Harry Nespolon, has said embattled celebrity chef Pete Evans should spend time with family following his latest social media posts.Speaking to Ben Fordham's 2GB radio programme... The president of the Royal Australian College of GPs, Dr Harry Nespolon, has said embattled celebrity chef Pete Evans should spend time with family following his latest social media posts.Speaking to Ben Fordham's 2GB radio programme... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus Covid-19: Pete Evans shares bizarre virus conspiracy theory Controversial celebrity chef Pete Evans' spree of bizarre Instagram posts is showing no signs of slowing in the wake of his axing from Seven's My Kitchen...

New Zealand Herald 23 hours ago





Tweets about this One News Page Top Australian doctor urges Pete Evans to seek help if needed after sharing virus conspiracy: https://t.co/TScL2Ds0FI 3 hours ago Επικαιρότητα - V - News V Top Australian doctor urges Pete Evans to seek help if needed after sharing virus conspiracy ======… https://t.co/Ko1qK71uGn 4 hours ago