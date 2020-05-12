Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Limited reopening for Universal's entertainment district

Newsday Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
After being shuttered for almost two months, Universal Orlando plans to allow the reopening of some restaurants and shops on a limited basis in the theme park resort's entertainment district this week
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Universal Orlando reopening its door

Universal Orlando reopening its door 00:23

 After almost two months of an empty park, Universal Orlando will start reopening tomorrow. There still won't be any rides up and running, but some of the restaurants and shops in the entertainment district will be allowing customers in.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Universal Orlando CityWalk To Open On Limited Basis Beginning Thursday [Video]

Universal Orlando CityWalk To Open On Limited Basis Beginning Thursday

Universal Orlando will open select restaurants and shops at their CityWalk entertainment district this Thursday on a limited basis. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:33Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Universal Orlando CityWalk To Open On Limited Basis Beginning Thursday

Universal Orlando will open select restaurants and shops at their CityWalk entertainment district this Thursday on a limited basis.
cbs4.com


Tweets about this