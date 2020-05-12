Limited reopening for Universal's entertainment district
Tuesday, 12 May 2020 () After being shuttered for almost two months, Universal Orlando plans to allow the reopening of some restaurants and shops on a limited basis in the theme park resort's entertainment district this week
After almost two months of an empty park, Universal Orlando will start reopening tomorrow. There still won't be any rides up and running, but some of the restaurants and shops in the entertainment district will be allowing customers in.