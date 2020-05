Recent related videos from verified sources Kareena posts pictures of her 'Easter bunnies' Taimur, Saif



Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday treated her fans with a photograph of her "Easter bunnies" -- husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:08 Published on April 13, 2020 Akshay Ranveer's Huge LOSS, Kangana Calls People Foolish, Priyanka's HUGE Donation Top 10 News



Rishi Kapoor slams haters, threatens them to talk ill against him, Kareena Kapoor Saif Ali khan and Taimur donate for Pandemic, Priyanka Chopra Donates 100000 dollars are among the Top 10 News in.. Credit: Bollywood NOW Duration: 10:26 Published on April 2, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur paint hand prints on canvas Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Friday shared an artwork that's made by her, her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. In the image, Saif could be seen holding a...

Mid-Day 6 days ago



Kareena's first picture with Taimur Ali Khan Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their son Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016. And here’s an adorable throwback picture of Bebo with her newborn....

IndiaTimes 7 hours ago



