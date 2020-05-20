Britain’s walking hero, Captain Tom, awarded knighthood by the queen

Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ( 1 day ago )

LONDON — Capt. Tom Moore, the beloved British war veteran who walked the length of his garden 100 times to raise money ahead of his 100th birthday in April has received a knighthood for his fundraising initiative, which brought in about $40 million for Britain’s National Health Service charities. Last month, more than half a […] 👓 View full article

