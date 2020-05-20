Britain’s walking hero, Captain Tom, awarded knighthood by the queen
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 () LONDON — Capt. Tom Moore, the beloved British war veteran who walked the length of his garden 100 times to raise money ahead of his 100th birthday in April has received a knighthood for his fundraising initiative, which brought in about $40 million for Britain’s National Health Service charities. Last month, more than half a […]
One of the world's top free-style pilots has marked Captain Sir Tom Moore's new knighthood - by etching a smiley face in the sky above the war veteran's home. Mark Jefferies, 61, took to the skies this..