Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Britain’s walking hero, Captain Tom, awarded knighthood by the queen

Seattle Times Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
LONDON — Capt. Tom Moore, the beloved British war veteran who walked the length of his garden 100 times to raise money ahead of his 100th birthday in April has received a knighthood for his fundraising initiative, which brought in about $40 million for Britain’s National Health Service charities. Last month, more than half a […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media World - Published
News video: Captain Tom Moore 'overwhelmed' to be knighted

Captain Tom Moore 'overwhelmed' to be knighted 01:04

 Captain Tom Moore is "overwhelmed" to have been awarded a knighthood after raising more than £32 million for the NHS.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pilot etches smiley face in the sky over Sir Tom Moore's house [Video]

Pilot etches smiley face in the sky over Sir Tom Moore's house

One of the world's top free-style pilots has marked Captain Sir Tom Moore's new knighthood - by etching a smiley face in the sky above the war veteran's home. Mark Jefferies, 61, took to the skies this..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:21Published
Captain Tom Moore ‘overawed’ by news he will be knighted [Video]

Captain Tom Moore ‘overawed’ by news he will be knighted

Second World War veteran Captain Tom Moore described his knighthood as 'outstanding' after raising almost £33 million for health service charities by walking laps of his Bedfordshire garden.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Captain Tom Moore to be knighted by the Queen for NHS fundraising efforts

Captain Tom Moore to be knighted by the Queen for NHS fundraising effortsPrime Minister Boris Johnson recommended hero war veteran for the honour after he raised almost £33 million for NHS charities during lockdown.
Daily Record

Covid 19 coronavirus: Captain Tom Moore to be knighted by Queen

Covid 19 coronavirus: Captain Tom Moore to be knighted by QueenHe captured hearts around the world after raising $66.5 million for the UK's National Health Service by pacing 100 laps around his garden, aided by a walking...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this

midwest55912

Midwest55912 🕊🌎 Britain’s walking hero, Captain Tom, awarded knighthood by the queen https://t.co/nRTlQ9z9c7 1 hour ago

TrustedAngela

Angela Laws Britain’s walking hero, Captain Tom, awarded knighthood by the queen https://t.co/ye0ArJd4SI 1 hour ago

bix_beiderbeck

Bix Beiderbeck RT @johnyangtv: Britain’s walking hero, Captain Tom, awarded knighthood by the queen https://t.co/e5A4SZJ0Hj 1 hour ago

johnyangtv

John Yang Britain’s walking hero, Captain Tom, awarded knighthood by the queen https://t.co/e5A4SZJ0Hj 2 hours ago

MarthaLynneOwe1

🌈M. L. Owen🏳️‍🌈 Britain’s walking hero, Captain Tom, awarded knighthood by the queen https://t.co/wYGRHWRQtx 3 hours ago

Kristib43042441

Kristi B The Washington Post: Britain’s walking hero, Captain Tom, awarded knighthood by the queen. https://t.co/4lV18GGXsb via @GoogleNews 3 hours ago

DerrenLerman

Lerman Derren RT @washingtonpost: Britain’s walking hero, Captain Tom, awarded knighthood by the queen https://t.co/5jxpBDlzwc 4 hours ago

ghostdansing

Ghost Dansing Britain’s walking hero, Captain Tom, awarded knighthood by the queen https://t.co/vqqd9Miqaz 5 hours ago