Covid 19 coronavirus: Incredible lung operation saves US virus victim
Thursday, 11 June 2020 () STAY IN THE KNOW. SIGN UP TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTERS HERE. Surgeons in Chicago have given a new set of lungs to a young woman with severe lung damage from the coronavirus, Northwestern Medicine announced.Only a few other Covid-19...
The Department of Health and Social Care said 40,597 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Sunday, up by 55 from 40,542 the day before. It is the lowest daily total since March 22, according to PA analysis, but...
No new coronavirus deaths have been reported in Scotland in the last 24 hours, the third time the figure has remained the same since lockdown began, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced. A total of..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:36Published