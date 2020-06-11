Covid 19 coronavirus: Incredible lung operation saves US virus victim



Related videos from verified sources 42,000 cruise ship workers still stuck at sea



Three months later, at least 42,000 cruise ship workers are still stuck at sea because of the coronavirus. Most are going without paychecks, and even suffering from the virus themselves. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:25 Published 12 hours ago No new Covid-19 deaths reported in Scotland



No new coronavirus deaths have been reported in Scotland in the last 24 hours, the third time the figure has remained the same since lockdown began, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced. A total of.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:36 Published 13 hours ago Nick Cordero 'too weak' for lung transplant



Broadway star Nick Cordero is "too weak" to undergo a lung transplant operation, his wife Amanda Kloots has confirmed. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published 14 hours ago

Tweets about this