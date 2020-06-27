Air Pollution Could Help London Transport Planners Fight COVID-19 Saturday, 27 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Measuring air quality across London could help fight COVID-19 by providing a rapid means of deciding whether to reduce public transport movement - given strong links between exposure to air pollution and COVID-19 transmission, a new study reveals.



Analysis of air pollution, COVID-19 cases and fatality rates in London... Measuring air quality across London could help fight COVID-19 by providing a rapid means of deciding whether to reduce public transport movement - given strong links between exposure to air pollution and COVID-19 transmission, a new study reveals.Analysis of air pollution, COVID-19 cases and fatality rates in London 👓 View full article

