The Latest: Nevada officials seek removal of McCarran statue Sunday, 21 June 2020 ( 5 days ago )

— Nevada officials renew proposal to remove statue of McCarran.



— Sharpton takes on Trump for ‘lowlifes’ tweet.



— Protesters in North Carolina pull down parts of Confederate monument.



— Legend, Union among Black cultural leaders to sign letter to fight racism.



LAS VEGAS — Democratic members of Nevada’s congressional delegation are renewing a proposal to remove a statue of former Nevada Sen. Patrick McCarran from the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall, saying that he left a “legacy of racism, anti-Semitism, and xenophobia.”



Sens. Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto and Reps. Steven Horsford, Dina Titus and Susie Lee made the request in a letter to Gov. Steve Sisolak and legislative leaders.



The letter says McCarran supported workers’ rights and helped shape the air travel industry, but that his statue should be replaced with one of a person who better represents Nevada’s values “as a compassionate, diverse and welcoming state.”



TULSA, Okla. — Speaking before several hundred people gathered at the site of the white-on-Black rampage 99 years ago, the Rev. Al Sharpton took on President Donald Trump directly.



He referred to Trump’s tweet Friday morning of a warning about any “lowlifes” showing up against his rally Saturday.



“It’s lowlifes that shoot unarmed people, Mr. President,” Sharpton said. “You couldn’t be talking about us, because we fought for the country when it wouldn’t fight for us.”



He challenged Trump’s lasting campaign slogan. “Make America great again — give me the date that America was great for everybody,” Sharpton said.



"Greatness is when Blacks and whites and Latinos and Asians and original Americans take the streets all...


