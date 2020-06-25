Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NFL cancels Hall of Fame game, delays inductions until 2021

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
The NFL has canceled the Hall of Fame game that traditionally opens the preseason and is delaying the 2020 induction ceremonies for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Aug. 6 exhibition game in Canton, Ohio, between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers is the first on-field event the league has canceled during the pandemic. It will be played on Aug. 5, 2021, with the same teams.

Enshrinements for 10 men scheduled for Aug. 8 now will occur on Aug. 7, 2021, with the special centennial class that was set to be inducted in mid-September now entering the Pro Football Hall of Fame the next day.

“This is the right decision for several reasons, first and foremost the health and welfare of our Gold Jackets, incoming centennial class of 2020 members, hall personnel and event volunteers,” said David Baker, the hall's CEO. “We also must consider the most appropriate way to fulfill the first tenet of our mission: To honor the heroes of the game. This decision meets that duty.”

NFL owners are conducting a virtual meeting Thursday in which the preseason schedule will be discussed. It’s possible the league will reduce the number of exhibition games to two per team from the usual four. Dallas and Pittsburgh would have played five, including the game in Canton.

The NFL was able to conduct free agency, the draft and several owners meetings remotely, and it recently began reopening team facilities that were shut in late March, albeit on a limited basis. Only players who are rehabilitating injuries are allowed in team complexes.

Former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue, NFL Films co-founder Steve Sabol, former New York Giants executive George Young, former coaches Jimmy Johnson and Bill Cowher, and former players Troy Polamalu, Steve Hutchinson, Edgerrin James, Isaac Bruce and Steve Atwater were to be inducted...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys Agree To Move 2020 Hall Of Fame Game To Next Year

Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys Agree To Move 2020 Hall Of Fame Game To Next Year 00:22

 The Hall of Fame Game scheduled for Aug. 6 between the Steelers and Cowboys has officially been moved to next year.

Related videos from verified sources

Bucs' great Jimmie Giles holding out hope for Hall of Fame [Video]

Bucs' great Jimmie Giles holding out hope for Hall of Fame

The Bucs' Ring of Honor member believes his career "should get a look" from the Pro Football Hall of Fame senior committee

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:00Published
Pro Football Hall of Fame cautiously optimistic about HOF game happening in August [Video]

Pro Football Hall of Fame cautiously optimistic about HOF game happening in August

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is cautiously optimistic that the Hall of Fame game and ceremony will take place in Canton in August.

Credit: WJW     Duration: 01:40Published
EA Sports Drops 'Madden NFL 21' Trailer [Video]

EA Sports Drops 'Madden NFL 21' Trailer

EA Sports Drops 'Madden NFL 21' Trailer The new gameplay trailer was released on Tuesday after its originally-scheduled June 1 debut was postponed due to the protests against racial injustice and..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:19Published

Related news from verified sources

NFL cancels Hall of Fame game, delays inductions, AP sources say

 The NFL has canceled the Hall of Fame game that traditionally opens the preseason and is delaying the 2020 induction ceremonies because of the coronavirus...
Denver Post

James on hold: NFL delays Hall of Fame inductions, cancels game

James on hold: NFL delays Hall of Fame inductions, cancels game Postponement of the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinements on Aug. 8 means that former Indianapolis Colts RB Edgerrin James will have to wait.
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

guardian_sport

Guardian sport NFL cancels Hall of Fame game between Steelers and Cowboys due to Covid-19 https://t.co/m0jJfTf7s6 44 seconds ago

WAFB9Sports

WAFB 9Sports RT @JoshAuzenne: . @NFL cancels Hall of Fame game between @dallascowboys and @steelers, according to sources. https://t.co/YaRBBfC4Cu… 2 minutes ago

JoshAuzenne

Josh Auzenne . @NFL cancels Hall of Fame game between @dallascowboys and @steelers, according to sources. https://t.co/YaRBBfC4Cu @WAFB9Sports 2 minutes ago

TurfShowTimes

TurfShowTimes NFL cancels 1st game and more could be coming soon. Isaac Bruce will also have to wait a bit longer for his Hall of… https://t.co/iTWsKi6jly 6 minutes ago

DPostSports

Denver Post Sports The NFL has canceled the Hall of Fame game that traditionally opens the preseason and is delaying the 2020 inductio… https://t.co/0v1xrLdc1v 7 minutes ago

foggybottomgal

FoggyBottomGal ™️ NFL cancels Hall of Fame game, delays inductions until 2021 (Via WATE 6 News) https://t.co/teJKRBMCaR 8 minutes ago

SicanguAkicita

SiouxperHusker RT @SInow: The NFL has canceled this year's Hall of Fame game that was set to feature Cowboys-Steelers, and the enshrinement ceremony has b… 9 minutes ago

WinWithMalliard

Win! Leadership Based Interviews-Sports Headlines RT @pfrumors: ICYMI - The #NFL called off the Hall of Fame Game: https://t.co/ju30PBbbwy 10 minutes ago