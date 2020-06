MDJ Online The NFL has canceled the Hall of Fame game that traditionally opens the preseason and is delaying the 2020 inductio… https://t.co/ASmC7jZCfX 1 minute ago Cobb Football Friday The NFL has canceled the Hall of Fame game that traditionally opens the preseason and is delaying the 2020 inductio… https://t.co/GRHCFt3WwZ 1 minute ago SFGate AP sources: NFL cancels Hall of Fame game, delays inductions https://t.co/yJ6X7zqe19 https://t.co/9cx24HyX4m 3 minutes ago WatchOurCity.com Associated Press (AP) AP sources: NFL cancels Hall of Fame game, delays inductions https://t.co/eEjz3NHHVx #2019-20… https://t.co/xMQVpxPcsA 3 minutes ago Denver Post Broncos The NFL has canceled the Hall of Fame game that traditionally opens the preseason and is delaying the 2020 inductio… https://t.co/AWsmqektye 5 minutes ago WOWK #13SportsZone AP sources: NFL cancels Hall of Fame game, delays inductions https://t.co/MMKvAKin1r 5 minutes ago FOX5 Las Vegas The @NFL has canceled the Hall of Fame game that traditionally opens the preseason and is delaying the 2020 inducti… https://t.co/PQ5FElc7b4 7 minutes ago Latest Commentary James on hold: NFL delays Hall of Fame inductions, cancels game - https://t.co/p4eZ3eWwBz #LatestComments https://t.co/teYUKJQgL5 9 minutes ago