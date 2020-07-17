James Harden, cleared to play, makes Disney practice debut Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 1 day ago )

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — NBA scoring leader James Harden of the Houston Rockets practiced with his team for the first time in more than four months Thursday, saying his arrival at the league's restart bubble at Walt Disney World was delayed by family issues.



Harden came to Disney earlier this week, satisfied his league-mandated quarantine requirements and got cleared to participate.



“I'm happy I'm here," Harden said. “It felt actually really, really good to be out here with the guys, getting after it, just pushing our way. Every single day is going to be a new challenge for us."



Harden has been working out, but said Thursday was his first time playing actual 5-on-5, contact-laden basketball in more than a month.



“I pushed myself through it today," Harden said.



Harden’s arrival means Houston finally has half of its starting backcourt at Disney. On Monday, guard Russell Westbrook revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19.



It's not known when Westbrook will be ready to arrive. But Harden wasted no time in impressing his teammates.



“He looked good,” Houston coach Mike D’Antoni said. “He probably was rusty for about 30 seconds. ... A good beginning.”



Rockets guard Ben McLeMore was more succinct.



“Same James. ... Didn’t miss a beat,” McLeMore said.



D’Antoni didn’t expect Harden to do much 5-on-5 work initially, figuring he would need some time to build up his wind. But Harden arrived fully ready, in D’Antoni’s eyes, showing that whatever regimen he was following had paid off.



“James is smart,” D’Antoni said. “He knows his body. He knows what he needs to do. He’ll come over late at night if he needs extra shooting or if he needs extra running, he’ll do it. But he loves to play. He’s the ultimate professional on what... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources James Harden, cleared to play, makes Disney practice debut NBA scoring leader James Harden of the Houston Rockets practiced with his team for the first time in more than four months Thursday, saying his arrival at the...

Newsday 1 day ago



James Harden, cleared to play, makes Disney practice debut James Harden, cleared to play, makes Disney practice debut

FOX Sports 1 day ago



Harden rejoins Rockets for first bubble practice NBA scoring leader James Harden of the Houston Rockets practiced with his team for the first time in more than four months Thursday, saying his arrival at the...

ESPN 1 day ago





Tweets about this