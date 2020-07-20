AP FACT CHECK: Trump bending facts on virus, Biden, economy Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump clung to the false notion that the coronavirus will just “disappear,” made incorrect claims about a top government expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and again insisted that Americans are getting all the COVID-19 tests they need — all in a television interview Sunday where his answers fell short on the facts.



A look at the president’s alternate reality on the virus threat, as well as his falsehoods on Democratic rival Joe Biden, the economy and the military in a “Fox News Sunday” interview:



TRUMP vs, FAUCI



TRUMP: “Dr. Fauci at the beginning said, ‘This will pass. Don’t worry about it. This will pass.’ He was wrong.”



THE FACTS: Trump is overstating it. While Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease official, said in January and February that Americans need not panic about a virus threat at the time, he also said the situation was “evolving” and that public health officials were taking the threat seriously.



“Right now the risk is still low, but this could change, I've said that many times,” Fauci told NBC on Feb. 29. He allowed that if there are growing cases of community spread, it could become a “major outbreak.”



“When you start to see community spread, this could change and force you to become much more attentive to doing things that would protect you from spread,” Fauci said.



He never claimed the virus would just "pass” or disappear.



___



TRUMP: “Dr. Fauci told me not to ban China, it would be a big mistake. I did it over and above his recommendation.”



THE FACTS: That's incorrect. While Fauci expressed some initial reservations about travel restrictions on China, he supported the decision by the time it was made.



Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, who was coordinator of the... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump Looks Away From COVID-19's Impact On Hispanic Americans



US President Donald Trump seems committed to getting America back to normal, despite being ground zero for the global coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. According to CNN, Trump has recently been focusing.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:40 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources AP FACT CHECK: Trump's bends facts on virus, Biden, economy President Donald Trump is clinging to the false notion that the coronavirus will just "disappear."

Newsday 1 week ago





Tweets about this