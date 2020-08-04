Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Asia Today: Manila back under lockdown as virus cases surge

Newsday Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Commuter trains, buses and other public vehicles stayed off the main roads of the Philippine capital Tuesday and police were again staffing checkpoints to restrict public travel as surging virus cases forced another lockdown
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Vietnam battles second pandemic wave

Vietnam battles second pandemic wave 02:11

 Vietnam has placed a second city into lockdown due to a rise in coronavirus infections after being virus-free for months.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tremendous work on non-vaccine treatment: Donald Trump on US' Covid response [Video]

Tremendous work on non-vaccine treatment: Donald Trump on US' Covid response

Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, commented on the progress of research to stop the Covid-19 pandemic. Commenting on the race to develop a vaccine, he said that many companies..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:33Published
Covid update: Russia mass vaccination from Oct plan; Delhi 2nd sero survey [Video]

Covid update: Russia mass vaccination from Oct plan; Delhi 2nd sero survey

From the Russian government planning to roll out a mass vaccination drive from October 2020 after getting vaccine clearance by August, to India's case fatality rate dropping to 2.15%, the lowest since..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:09Published
Chile lifts COVID-19 lockdown as Latin America still hardest-hit [Video]

Chile lifts COVID-19 lockdown as Latin America still hardest-hit

After months of lockdown, Chile cautiously starts to lift restrictions, while its neighbours across Latin America struggle to get a grip on the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:31Published

Related news from verified sources

Asia Today: Manila back under lockdown as virus cases surge

 MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Commuter trains, buses and other public vehicles stayed off the main roads of the Philippine capital Tuesday and police were again...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

Asia Today: Australian outbreak attributed to sick workers

 MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia’s hard-hit Victoria state on Monday posted a new daily record of 532 new COVID-19 cases, and the government leader...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

Tweets about this

Newsenm

ENM News MANILA, Philippines (AP) - Commuter trains, buses and other public vehicles stayed off the main roads of the Philip… https://t.co/1z7vOkVv0F 9 minutes ago

PolyPoliLive

Polygon Politics RT @JimSGomez: Asia Today: Manila back under lockdown as virus cases surge (from @AP) https://t.co/xbXFZwSOrv 10 minutes ago

Star_Foreign

Star World Asia Today: Manila back under lockdown as virus cases surge https://t.co/Kj1ozJtUom 16 minutes ago

JimSGomez

Jim Gomez Asia Today: Manila back under lockdown as virus cases surge (from @AP) https://t.co/xbXFZwSOrv 24 minutes ago

TALK1370

Talk 1370 HEADLINES: Asia Today: Manila back under lockdown as virus cases surge https://t.co/dLE9AylIi3 26 minutes ago

concepcionjoey

Joey #OUSTDATURTLE RT @ClaireJiao: The biggest losers in Asia stocks today are the Philippines and Indonesia, where new Covid-19 cases are surging. $PSEI htt… 18 hours ago

ClaireJiao

Claire Jiao The biggest losers in Asia stocks today are the Philippines and Indonesia, where new Covid-19 cases are surging.… https://t.co/Ll31UotaR7 23 hours ago