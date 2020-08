Frank T. Lofaro Jr. Left chronically ill from COVID-19. Even when it doesn't kill it sometimes maims. "Three months later, Wrixon stil… https://t.co/vGedde1zSn 19 hours ago KABB FOX 29 'She's a tough woman': community rallies for COVID-19 survivor but is still hospitalized https://t.co/yWw5Bjngy4 19 hours ago cαssie ❥ RT @NJHoopsHaven: Middletown's Anna Del Priore, who was born the same year the Titanic sank, is one of the oldest people in the world to be… 3 days ago Paul Monies RT @alisonannyoung: “Anna Del Priore – who is one month shy of turning 108, was born the year the Titanic sank and survived a case of the S… 4 days ago Alison Young “Anna Del Priore – who is one month shy of turning 108, was born the year the Titanic sank and survived a case of t… https://t.co/eHQFQu0oR4 4 days ago E.Stein RT @USATODAY: This 107-year-old woman is still dancing. https://t.co/d3iUS2pl5n 4 days ago Alabama Hospital Association RT @MGMAdvertiser: This 107-year-old woman is still dancing. https://t.co/gRBIT8LVTZ 5 days ago MontgomeryAdvertiser This 107-year-old woman is still dancing. https://t.co/gRBIT8LVTZ 5 days ago