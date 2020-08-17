Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mexican president's son criticized for not wearing face mask

SeattlePI.com Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president lashed out Monday at criticism of his 13-year-old son after a video posted on social media showed the boy at a hotel in the Pacific coast resort of Acapulco without a face mask.

The video shows young Jésus Ernesto López walking through a hotel lobby. Two young men with him are wearing face masks, but the president's son isn't.

There is no prohibition on traveling, staying at hotels or vacationing in Mexico, but many Mexicans fear doing so or no longer can afford to amid the coronavirus epidemic. Nor is there any punishment in most states for not wearing a mask in public areas.

President Andre’s Manuel López Obrador bristled at the criticism, asking rhetorically: “Can’t he go to the beach? What's the crime?” López Obrador himself seldom wears a face mask, and the government has urged people to stay at home as much as they can.

While some people were upset about the mask, others criticized the famously austerity-minded president for the fact his son could afford to stay at a hotel in the resort. López Obrador himself refuses to use the presidential jet and flies commercial or travels by car to most events. López Obrador pointed out that the families of past presidents in Mexico traveled in such regal style they were seldom seen in hotel lobbies.

“What did they do before, when they used secret service presidential helicopters to take the whole family to the beach, and they had government houses for their use? Did these people complain?” the president asked.

First Lady Beatriz Gutierrez criticized Twitter for once again plunging her son into the spotlight, writing “your permissiveness in allowing messages that insult minors. All this for money? How terrible. ”

It is not the first time Jesús Ernesto has been...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Zenger News - Published
News video: Cats wear anti-COVID face shields

Cats wear anti-COVID face shields 00:49

 A Mexican designer has decided to make anti-COVID-19 masks for cats.Creator Nestor Ortega, 42, has been working in graphic design and advertising for 15 years and now he is also dedicated to making masks for cats.Ortega exclusively told Newsflash: “The idea came about because my sister-in-law asked...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Southwest Airlines Removes Boy With Autism And Family From Flight Over Face Mask [Video]

Southwest Airlines Removes Boy With Autism And Family From Flight Over Face Mask

Southwest Airlines removed a passenger and her 3-year-old son from a Texas flight Monday after the boy, who has autism, refused to wear a face mask and became upset.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:22Published
Kid Laughs Hysterically When He Sees Mom Wearing Beard Face Mask [Video]

Kid Laughs Hysterically When He Sees Mom Wearing Beard Face Mask

This woman got a beard face mask to see her son's reaction when she wore it. So, she put on the mask and turned around to face him. The kid found it so funny that he couldn’t stop laughing.

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:41Published
Republican Herman Cain Dies From COVID-19 Complications Weeks After Going to Trump Rally Without a Mask [Video]

Republican Herman Cain Dies From COVID-19 Complications Weeks After Going to Trump Rally Without a Mask

Herman Cain died from complications from coronavirus after being hospitalized following public appearances where the prominent Republican didn’t wear a face mask and spoke out against that practice...

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:46Published

Related news from verified sources

Mexican president's son criticized for not wearing face mask

 Mexico's president has lashed out at criticism of his 13-year-old son, after after a video posted on social media showed the boy at a hotel in the Pacific coast...
Newsday


Tweets about this

AustinforLA1

Austin for LA "Mexican President's Son Criticized for Not Wearing Face Mask" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/i5UdtWuacd 14 hours ago

TiempoGro

TIEMPO DE GUERRERO The World Famoso “Chocoflan” (mexican president’s son) criticized for not wearing face mask in #Acapulco https://t.co/846DG0H2By 19 hours ago

mwtnews

Midland Reporter-Telegram Mexican president's son criticized for not wearing face mask https://t.co/Z8EUkJaj46 23 hours ago

Star_Foreign

Star World Mexican president’s son criticized for not wearing face mask https://t.co/dPMpXnqcOb 1 day ago