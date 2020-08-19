Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mumbai Police carried out fair probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, says Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut after SC verdict

Zee News Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Shortly after the Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday (August 19) backed Mumbai Police and said that it carried out a fair investigation in the case. Raut, however, preferred not to comment on the SC verdict and said that those in the government who know the law will comment on the SC's ruling.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Supreme Court orders CBI probe, rejects Rhea's plea | Oneindia News

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Supreme Court orders CBI probe, rejects Rhea's plea | Oneindia News 01:25

 The Supreme Court has ordered a CBI probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The apex court has finally settled the row over the complaint filed by Sushant Singh's father in Bihar against actor Rhea Chakraborty who had asked the top court to transfer the FIR from Patna to Mumbai. Sushant Singh...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Truth will come out': Chirag Paswan after SC orders CBI inquiry in SSR's death case [Video]

'Truth will come out': Chirag Paswan after SC orders CBI inquiry in SSR's death case

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief, Chirag Paswan reacted over Supreme Court's verdict to transfer the case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. "Not only the truth..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:00Published
'Certain that Sushant will get justice now', says relative after SC orders CBI enquiry [Video]

'Certain that Sushant will get justice now', says relative after SC orders CBI enquiry

Supreme Court ordered CBI enquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput death case on Aug 19. Sushant Singh Rajput's relative Neeraj Singh thanked SC and said, "Our family thanks the Supreme Court, and all those who..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:04Published
SC order on Sushant case: Kangana Ranaut, Chirag Paswan & Fadnavis respond [Video]

SC order on Sushant case: Kangana Ranaut, Chirag Paswan & Fadnavis respond

The Supreme Court has allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation to take over probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The top court asked Mumbai Police to submit all evidence to the CBI and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:21Published

Related news from verified sources

Sanjay Raut defends Aaditya Thackeray again, says only media taking up his name in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

 Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut once again defended Aaditya Thackeray, the son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Yuva Sena chief, and blamed the media...
Zee News

What I said is based on information I have, says Sanjay Raut after notice by Sushant's kin

 After a notice was given to him by Sushant Singh Rajput's family member, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said he is making statements in the actor's death...
IndiaTimes

Supreme Court verdict is victory against injustice: Bihar DGP on Sushant's case

 he Supreme Court's order for a CBI probe into the *Sushant Singh Rajput* death case was on Wednesday described by Bihar Director General of Police (DGP)...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

DesiChicFashion

Desi Fashion- Chic Mumbai Police carried out fair probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, says Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut after SC ver… https://t.co/kwXvt90Ipu 25 minutes ago

rskkd

Rajiv Sharma RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: Mumbai Police carried out fair probe in Sushant death case, says Sanjay Raut after SC verdict https://t.co/NXPEK5ZrrU… 39 minutes ago

samacharnews_in

Samachar News Mumbai Police carried out fair probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, says Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut after SC ver… https://t.co/p12yf7BCQo 45 minutes ago

BandanaMrs

MRS BANDANA PAL, M.A.PHILOSOPHY, SANGEET VISHARAD. Mumbai Police carried out fair probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, says Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut after SC ver… https://t.co/esH0r5WVaE 48 minutes ago

ZeeNewsEnglish

Zee News English Mumbai Police carried out fair probe in Sushant death case, says Sanjay Raut after SC verdict… https://t.co/wEH4mXWOkq 53 minutes ago

iamrudranee

Rudrani @shwetasinghkirt This is still the first step We must together urge&see that the CBI enquiry goes fair We must pra… https://t.co/H1Lng0tYWa 3 hours ago