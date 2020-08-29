Coronavius forces changes for Kentucky Derby jockeys Saturday, 29 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )





Initially, Churchill Downs had proposed an arrival date of Aug. 24 — nearly two weeks before the Derby on Sept. 5. Track officials backed down after out-of-state riders and their agents expressed concerns about losing lucrative business at home while being confined in Louisville.



The out-of-state riders already had to take a COVID-19 test last Monday and have the results reviewed by Churchill Downs. Their next required test comes Monday at the track, followed by a third test on Sept. 3.



In some cases, riders will have to quarantine upon returning to their home bases because of travel restrictions around the country.



As a result, some of the sport's biggest names are expected to take a pass on the Derby. Among them: New York-based Joel Rosario and brothers Irad and Jose Ortiz, and California-based Flavien Prat, who won last year aboard Country House after Maximum Security was disqualified.



In any other year, few jockeys would miss a chance to ride in the Derby, a career highlight for most.



“It’s not the fact that they have to give up 3-4 days going there,” two-time Derby winner Mike Smith said of his fellow riders. “It’s that they can’t go back to the places.”



Although the field and riders won't be set until Tuesday's post position draw, nearly half of this year's Derby jockeys could come from Kentucky.



