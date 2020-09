You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Hot Holiday Travel Deals! But Should You Really Book and Take the Risk?



The Holidays are right around the corner, and travel deals are very low! But should you take the deal...and the risk? Buzz60’s Lenneia Batiste has more. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 01:14 Published 3 days ago Who is most at risk from coronavirus and why? – video explainer



The best thing to do when trying to understand a new virus like Covid-19 is to look at the data. The Guardian's science correspondent Hannah Devlin uses the latest figures to explain who is most at.. Credit: Guardian Duration: 05:03 Published 3 days ago Bakersfield Heart Hospital looking to block temporary housing for homeless at-risk for COVID-19



On the Bakersifleid City Council's agenda Wednesday is a public hearing of an appeal for the conditional use permit that would turn the Rosedale Inn into temporary housing for at-risk homeless... Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 03:05 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this