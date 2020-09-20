Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus pandemic shrinks Europe's monitoring of US vote

SeattlePI.com Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Europe’s largest security organization said Friday that it has drastically scaled back plans to send as many as 500 observers to the U.S. to monitor the Nov. 3 presidential election and now will deploy just 30 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe — which has observed U.S. elections since 2002 but is better known for monitoring voting in countries such as Belarus or Kyrgyzstan — has spent months trying to figure out how to safely keep tabs on an election it worries will be “the most challenging in recent decades” as Americans pick a president in the throes of a global health crisis.

The use of mail-in voting is expected to increase in many states this year, with voters seeing that as a safer alternative to casting ballots in-person during the pandemic. Although President Donald Trump has claimed that an increase in mail ballots could lead to a rigged election, there has been no evidence of widespread fraud involving voting by mail in the U.S.

The OSCE's mission originally was to have involved 100 long-term and 400 short-term observers to the U.S. starting this month, but health concerns and restrictions on travel prompted the Vienna-based organization to pare that back to 30 observers, spokesperson Katya Andrusz told The Associated Press.

Suddenly, what was going to be Europe's largest-scale U.S. election monitoring effort ever has become one of its smallest. The OSCE sent 49 observers for the 2018 midterms and about 400 for the 2016 presidential election.

“While we had planned to send a full-fledged election observation mission, the safety fears as well as continuing travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic are creating challenges,” Andrusz said in an email. The 30 are expected to head to the U.S. early next month and will stay through...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Coronavirus pandemic: Working from office could become history

Coronavirus pandemic: Working from office could become history 02:56

 Wales's first minister had the idea to keep a third of the workforce on rotation at home permanently.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Cycling through COVID-19 outbreak: Challenges for Tour de France [Video]

Cycling through COVID-19 outbreak: Challenges for Tour de France

The French government hopes that a successful Tour de France will prove that life goes on despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:25Published
Monsoon session of the Parliament begins, Cong MP says 'Govt trying to strangulate democracy' [Video]

Monsoon session of the Parliament begins, Cong MP says 'Govt trying to strangulate democracy'

An 18-day monsoon session of parliament has begun with unprecedented precautions against the coronavirus, including staggered sittings of both houses and social distancing between MPs. The opposition..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:50Published
Textbooks and masks as Europe's schools open [Video]

Textbooks and masks as Europe's schools open

Tens of millions of pupils returned to school across Europe on Tuesday (September 1), their rucksacks loaded with exercise books, geometry sets and, for many, face masks to protect them from a..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:36Published

Tweets about this

JasperLamarCrab

Jasper Lamar Crabb RT @Catherinetheno1: SHITTY BASTARDS ABANDON US TO THIS PATHETIC EXCUSE OF AN ELECTION IT'S OBVIOUS THAT OUR ELECTIONS ARE RIGGED AS HELL!… 13 hours ago

Catherinetheno1

voting against the machine #REALREVOLUTIONNOW SHITTY BASTARDS ABANDON US TO THIS PATHETIC EXCUSE OF AN ELECTION IT'S OBVIOUS THAT OUR ELECTIONS ARE RIGGED AS HEL… https://t.co/2XuCtEfcpk 13 hours ago

mybreakingone

breakingone Europe’s largest security organization said Friday that it has drastically scaled back plans to send as many as 500… https://t.co/UUiK63TzGR 16 hours ago

CoronaUpdateBot

Corona Update Bot RT @inquirerdotnet: Europe’s largest security organization said Friday that it has drastically scaled back plans to send as many as 500 obs… 21 hours ago

inquirerdotnet

Inquirer Europe’s largest security organization said Friday that it has drastically scaled back plans to send as many as 500… https://t.co/5ZBt4YdGS5 21 hours ago

Gyptians1

Timothy W Larson And suddenly, we’re a banana republic. Coronavirus pandemic shrinks Europe's monitoring of US vote (from @AP) https://t.co/TaX7pYZjWB 1 day ago

WGNRadioNews

WGN Radio News Coronavirus pandemic shrinks Europe’s monitoring of US vote https://t.co/N6XYTfPOLk 1 day ago

FujiiPonta

ponta_fujii Coronavirus pandemic shrinks Europe's monitoring of US vote (from @AP) https://t.co/wezp5sRvoV 1 day ago