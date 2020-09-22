Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

These top shows on OTT giant won big at 72nd edition of Emmy Awards!

Zee News Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
The OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar Premium has a host of shows which were lauded at the coveted 72nd edition of the Emmy Awards with over 42 grand wins across multiple categories. Watchmen, the critically acclaimed superhero drama based on the DC Comics series of the same name, took 11 awards followed by The Mandalorian, the live-action Star Wars series and Succession, the most loved family drama of the season won 7 awards each. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Euronews English - Published
News video: Schitt’s Creek, Succession and Watchmen steal the show at the ‘Pandemmys’

Schitt’s Creek, Succession and Watchmen steal the show at the ‘Pandemmys’ 01:18

 The TV shows Schitt’s Creek, Succession and Watchmen were the big winners at the Emmy Awards on Sunday - this year dubbed ‘The Pandemmys’ due to the ceremony being held virtually amid the coronavirus outbreak.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Schitt's Creek took home all seven awards at the Emmy awards [Video]

Schitt's Creek took home all seven awards at the Emmy awards

'Schitt's Creek' swept the board at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday (20.09.20), taking home all seven awards in the comedy categories.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:58Published
'Watchmen,' 'Succession' win big at virtual Emmys [Video]

'Watchmen,' 'Succession' win big at virtual Emmys

Media family saga "Succession," dystopian drama "Watchmen," and feel-good comedy "Schitt's Creek" dominated the Emmy Awards on Sunday in a show sprinkled with jokes about the coronavirus pandemic,..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:03Published
'Schitt's Creek' sweep, Jennifer Aniston, Zendaya and more highlight virtual Emmy Awards [Video]

'Schitt's Creek' sweep, Jennifer Aniston, Zendaya and more highlight virtual Emmy Awards

The 2020 Emmys were filled with highlights, from Jennifer Aniston extinguishing a fire to 'Schitt's Creek' and Zendaya making award show history.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 01:15Published

Tweets about this