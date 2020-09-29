The Latest: COVID-19 outbreak on ship off Australia's coast Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )





Eight more members of the Filipino crew tested positive for the new



Seven of the infected sailors remained aboard the Liberia-flagged bulk carrier Patricia Oldendorff, which is anchored off Port Hedland, a major iron ore export terminal, Western Australia State Health Minister Roger Cook said on Tuesday.



The seven are part of an essential skeleton crew of nine. The other 10 infected crew members were in hotel quarantine at Port Hedland. None required hospital treatment.



Cook said he wanted to bring the skeleton crew ashore, but the ship would need a replacement crew and to undergo a deep clean before that replacement crew boarded.



“It’s a tricky situation,” Cook told Australian Broadcasting Corp. “There is still a range of hurdles and challenges that we have to negotiate over the coming 24-to-48 hours.”



Health authorities have warned of potentially disastrous consequences if the virus spreads among the remote Port Hedland community, particularly if it reaches surrounding Indigenous populations.



HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK



— India’s confirmed coronavirus tally reaches 6 million cases



— Zimbabwe begins gradual reopening of schools amid virus



— For Israel’s ultra-Orthodox Jews, coronavirus restrictions raise numerous questions about how to maintain their religious lifestyle during the outbreak



— Standoff over Madrid’s response to virus pandemic continues



— U.S. to ship millions of tests in push to reopen K-12 schools



PERTH, Australia — Authorities are concerned by a COVID-19 outbreak aboard a cargo ship off Australia's northwest coast that has infected most of the crew.

