Spitting Image returns with Trump, Johnson in its sights Sunday, 4 October 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

LONDON - Spitting Image, the ground-breaking British satirical television show that used grotesque puppets to skewer politicians and public figures, returned Saturday after a 24-year break -- with Boris Johnson and Donald Trump in its sights. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this