Comforts of NBA bubble not lost on Lakers' Danny Green

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Game 3 of the NBA Finals would have been in Miami. There would have been 20,000 screaming fans in the arena, along with no shortage of other potential distractions in a city that ordinarily offers plenty of sun and fun.



These finals, of course, are at Walt Disney World.



That’s just fine with Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green.



The rules that keep players on the Disney campus — inside the so-called bubble, as most say — and very few opportunities for anything to take the focus off basketball are, in Green’s mind, beneficial. So, too, is the lack of travel, which in the case of this series between the Lakers and Miami Heat would have meant five-hour cross-country flights.



“It’s a little easier to be locked in and not worry about guys going out,” Green said Sunday before Game 3 of the title series. “We know where everybody’s going. We know what everybody’s doing. There’s not much to do here, which allows us to stay focused. ... All in all, it’s easier to stay more focused and be less distracted.”



Road games in the finals tend to suit Green well anyway.



He is one of two players in NBA Finals history to make at least five 3-pointers in a road game without missing — he did it against Miami on June 9, 2013, two days before Mike Miller matched Green’s 5 for 5 on the road for Miami against San Antonio in Game 3 of that series.



Green entered Game 3 of the finals ranked fourth in title-series history in road 3-point shooting, among players with at least 30 tries from beyond the arc.



Only Ray Allen (32 for 68, .471), Mario Chalmers (16 for 34, .471) and Rashard Lewis (14 for 31, .452) are better than Green on 3s in road finals games with at least 30 total attempts; Green entered Game 3 shooting 22 for 49 (.449).



.



.

