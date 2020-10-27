Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hurricane Zeta is ashore in resort zone of Mexico's Yucatan

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Zeta, the 27th named storm in a very busy Atlantic season, made landfall on the Caribbean coast of the eastern Yucatan Peninsula late Monday while whipping the resorts around Tulum with rain and wind.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Zeta came ashore just north of Tulum with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph).

Quintana Roo state Gov. Carlos Joaquín had warned that “nobody should be on the streets ... you shouldn’t go out anymore” until the hurricane passed.

Zeta was predicted to lose some power while crossing the peninsula, before regaining hurricane strength in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday while heading for the central U.S. Gulf Coast and a likely landfall Wednesday night. A hurricane watch was posted from Morgan City, La., to the Mississippi-Alabama state line.

In Playa del Carmen, between Tulum and Cancun, Mexican tourist Elsa Márquez held up her beach towel Monday so it flapped in the wind, rattling with the strong gusts Monday a few hours before Zeta's arrival.

“This is our first experience (in a hurricane) and the truth is we are a little afraid because we don't know what will happen, but here we are,” said Márquez, who was visiting the resort from the north-central state of Queretaro.

Another tourist, Mario Ortiz Rosas from the western state of Michoacan, looked at the rising waves, noting: “I didn’t plan for this, but it looks like it is going to get complicated.”

Some boats that normally carry tourists in Cancun took refuge in a nearby lagoon channel, anchored among the mangroves to avoid the battering wind, waves and storm surge. Boat captain Francisco Sosa Rosado noted they had to perform the same maneuver barely three week ago, when the area was hit by a stronger Hurricane Delta, which...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: High winds batter Mexican coast ahead of Hurricane Zeta

High winds batter Mexican coast ahead of Hurricane Zeta 00:48

 Coastal areas of Mexico are already being hit with high winds ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Zeta.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Hurricane Zeta heads toward Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula [Video]

Hurricane Zeta heads toward Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula

Hurricane Zeta is taking a similar track to Hurricane Delta, as it strikes near Cozumel and then heading towards the Northern Gulf Coast while strong winds and waves can be seen in Benito Juárez, Mexi

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published
Tracking Hurricane Zeta [Video]

Tracking Hurricane Zeta

Hurricane Zeta will make landfall twice... Once in the Yucatan and another along the U.S. Gulf Coast

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:59Published
Tracking Hurricane Zeta 10-26-20 5PM [Video]

Tracking Hurricane Zeta 10-26-20 5PM

Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer shares the details of the latest advisory.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:52Published

Related news from verified sources

Hurricane Zeta is ashore in resort zone of Mexico's Yucatan

 Hurricane Zeta, the 27th named storm in a very busy Atlantic season, made landfall on the Caribbean coast of the eastern Yucatan Peninsula late Monday while...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

kmartinez778

Kevin Martinez RT @CTVNews: Hurricane Zeta is ashore in resort zone of Mexico's Yucatan https://t.co/3OZxnJbt2C https://t.co/oTxMkmwZb4 44 seconds ago

if_u_know_

know what i mean Hurricane Zeta is ashore in resort zone of Mexico's Yucatan, if you know what i mean 5 minutes ago

ppscslv

Business & Money Hurricane Zeta is ashore in resort zone of Mexico's Yucatan https://t.co/4NlU0LlvyK 7 minutes ago

TomFlowers

Tom Flowers 🎧 RT @Chris_1791: Hurricane Zeta is ashore in resort zone of Mexico's Yucatan https://t.co/7ulQtrgGqH via @foxnews 27 minutes ago

SocMedBoost

Social Media Boost Hurricane Zeta is ashore in resort zone of Mexico's Yucatan https://t.co/gSCUUGoISP 30 minutes ago

Atleticotweets

miCasita® Toronto Hurricane Zeta is ashore in resort zone of Mexico’s Yucatan https://t.co/Zy030qX9Or 33 minutes ago

localnewsblog

Local News Blogger Hurricane Zeta is ashore in resort zone of Mexico's Yucatan https://t.co/xjGTQ4nTje #news #redpill #l4l https://t.co/NTpun7wEnY 44 minutes ago

CTVNews

CTV News Hurricane Zeta is ashore in resort zone of Mexico's Yucatan https://t.co/3OZxnJbt2C https://t.co/oTxMkmwZb4 57 minutes ago